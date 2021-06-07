Covid Scotland: These are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between May 28 and June 3 as cases continue to rise
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 11 areas in Scotland that recorded the highest levels of positive coronavirus tests between May 29 and June 3
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
This data is from May 28 to June 3.
South Ayrshire is now the worst hit area in Scotland with 171.4 cases per 100,000 people.
