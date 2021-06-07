Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

This data is from May 28 to June 3.

South Ayrshire is now the worst hit area in Scotland with 171.4 cases per 100,000 people.

1. South Ayrshire South Ayrshire recorded 193 new cases of coronavirus in the last week. This was a rate of 171.4 per 100,000.

2. Dundee City Dundee City recorded 242 cases of coronavirus cases over the last seven days which was a rate of 162.1 per 100,000.

3. Clackmannanshire Clackmannanshire recorded 78 cases in total over the last seven days. This was a rate of 151.3 per 100,000 people.

4. City of Edinburgh City of Edinburgh recorded 149.7 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. This was a total of 786 new cases.