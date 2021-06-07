These are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between May 28 and June 3 as cases continue to rise.

Covid Scotland: These are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between May 28 and June 3 as cases continue to rise

According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 11 areas in Scotland that recorded the highest levels of positive coronavirus tests between May 29 and June 3

By Beth Murray
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:44 am

Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

This data is from May 28 to June 3.

South Ayrshire is now the worst hit area in Scotland with 171.4 cases per 100,000 people.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire recorded 193 new cases of coronavirus in the last week. This was a rate of 171.4 per 100,000.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. Dundee City

Dundee City recorded 242 cases of coronavirus cases over the last seven days which was a rate of 162.1 per 100,000.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Clackmannanshire

Clackmannanshire recorded 78 cases in total over the last seven days. This was a rate of 151.3 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. City of Edinburgh

City of Edinburgh recorded 149.7 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. This was a total of 786 new cases.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3