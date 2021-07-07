From Thursday, the restrictions on the Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council area will be lifted.

Last week, the travel restrictions on Manchester, Salford and Bolton were removed.

Covid Scotland: Scottish Government lifts last travel ban to North West England

The introduction of those rules led to a political row between Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Nicola Sturgeon.

On Wednesday, Scotland's public health minister Maree Todd said: "We have been carefully monitoring the situation in Scotland and across the common travel area and following a weekly review, we will ease travel arrangements between Scotland and Blackburn.

"Nobody wants travel restrictions in place for any longer than is absolutely necessary.

"Restrictions on non-essential travel between Scotland and parts of north west England were introduced in line with evidence, and have been removed as the situation has changed."

The Scottish Government plans to move the country into level zero on July 19, though this is yet to be confirmed by the First Minister.

