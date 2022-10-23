Covid Scotland: Scots over age of 50 to be offered winter vaccines

Those aged between 50 and 64 are being encouraged to get the jab to protect against Covid-19 and flu, and to help ease pressure on the NHS over the winter months.

Appointments can be made on the NHS Inform website from tomorrow.

These can also be rescheduled online, with a national helpline available for those without internet access. The announcement comes as Scotland has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

A person receiving a Covid-19 jab. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated one in 35 people in Scotland had the virus in the week up to October 10.

Equivalent to about 144,400 people, the figure is a rise from one in 50 people in the week up to September 29 – the most recent previous statistic. More than 870,000 people have come forward for a Covid-19 and flu vaccine, including healthcare staff, care home residents, over-65s and those at high risk, according to the Scottish Government.

Public health minister Maree Todd said uptake of the vaccines had been “encouraging” and that people who were vaccinated were “less likely to become seriously unwell from Covid-19 or flu”.