The rules changed at 4am following a decision by the Scottish Government earlier this week, hours after UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the relaxation of measures for England.

Subject to countries remaining on the amber travel list, travellers will no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in Scotland.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid Scotland: Quarantine free travel begins for double vaccinated EU and US arrivals

The change does not apply to people who have been in France in the 10 days prior to their arrival, due to concerns over the Beta variant of coronavirus.

Travellers need to show a negative test before departure and produce a negative PCR test result on day two after arrival.

The requirement to take a further PCR test on day eight is being dropped.

Those arriving will be required to show either the EU Digital Covid Certificate or the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's white card - known as a CDC card - to prove they are fully vaccinated

Announcing the changes last week, Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson the change is down to "overwhelming success" of the vaccination scheme in Scotland as well as "successful rollouts" of vaccine programmes in the EU and US.

He said: "Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel to Scotland under this significant relaxation of international travel measures, providing a boost for the tourism sector and wider economy while ensuring public health is protected."

He urged people to "continue to think very carefully about travelling - especially given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern".

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.