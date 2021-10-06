Covid Scotland: Over 3,000 positive cases across the country as 34 deaths reported

The Scottish Government has released the latest coronavirus statistics.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:46 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

There have been 3,055 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours with 46,892 new tests for COVID-19 providing results.

This number represents 6.9% of tests.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

There were 988 people in hospital yesterday, with 68 in intensive care after testing positive.

Covid Scotland: Over 3,000 positive cases across the country as 34 deaths reported

Read More

Read More
SNP label Boris Johnson conference speech ‘waffle and deflection’ over lack of p...

34 deaths have been reported also in the last 24 hours.

4,229,178 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,852,067 have received their second dose

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Scottish GovernmentCovid-19
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.