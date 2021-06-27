Covid Scotland: Over 2,500 new positive cases reported

The Scottish Government has released the latest coronavirus data from across the country.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 3:06 pm
There were 2,639 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

31,695 new tests reported results and 8.9% of these were positive.

There are 196 people in hospital and 17 people in intensive care after testing positive.

One person has died, though Register Offices are generally closed at the weekends.

3,747,510 people have received the first dose of the covid vaccination and 2,679,357 have received their second dose.

