Covid Scotland: Over 2,000 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country

There have been 2,048 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours according to the latest data.

444 patients were in hospital yesterday after testing positive, and 40 people were in intensive care.

There were no reported deaths although Register Offices are generally closed at the weekend.

3,928,409 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,877,326 have received their second dose.

