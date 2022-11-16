The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 fell to 657 on average in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.

There were 159 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital in the week ending November 13

This was 8.4% down on the previous week, when on average there were 717 patients in hospital with coronavirus, data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows. There was also a fall in new admissions to intensive care with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19 in the week to Sunday.

In the week ending November 13 there were six new such admissions, a decrease of eight from the previous week. The PHS report stated: “The average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has been falling gradually since mid-October.”