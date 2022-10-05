Covid Scotland: number of people being treated in hospitals rises 12% in one week

In the week ending October 2 there were on average 744 patients in hospital with coronavirus, up from 664 the previous week, Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows.

There was also a rise in admissions to intensive care units with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, with 19 in the week to Sunday – up eight on the week before.

The PHS report states that “following a fall in cases since mid-July, the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has been increasing slightly in recent weeks”.

Covid-19 cases in Scottish hospitals increased 12% in a single week

In the week to Sunday there were 206 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital, according to provisional figures, with no data available for three NHS boards.