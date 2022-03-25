Covid Scotland: Number of patients in hospital hits record high for fifth successive day

Statistics from the Scottish Government showed that 2,326 people were in hospital on Thursday – up by four from the previous day.

That includes 28 in intensive care, with this up by two over the past 24 hours.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further 42 deaths were reported, as well as another 10,100 positive new cases of the virus.

A registered nurse works with a Covid-19 positive patient. Picture: Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP

The number of Scots who have died within 28 days of testing positive has now risen to 11,287.

Meanwhile a total of 4,341,965 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,089,894 having had two doses while 3,446,630 have received a third dose or booster jab.