It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,859, though the Scottish Government noted that Register Offices are now generally closed at the weekend.
It marks a significant drop in recent weeks, with around 2,800 cases being added daily earlier in July.
There were 475 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19 down from 480 the previous day, with 65 patients in intensive care, up one on the day before.
The daily test positivity rate was 8%, up from 7.5% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday.
So far, 3,998,627 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,092,102 have received their second dose.