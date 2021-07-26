Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,859, though the Scottish Government noted that Register Offices are now generally closed at the weekend.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks a significant drop in recent weeks, with around 2,800 cases being added daily earlier in July.

The vaccination programme continues across Scotland as the number of new cases is falling.

There were 475 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19 down from 480 the previous day, with 65 patients in intensive care, up one on the day before.

The daily test positivity rate was 8%, up from 7.5% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday.

So far, 3,998,627 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,092,102 have received their second dose.