Ms Sturgeon stressed at her coronavirus briefing that she will continue to keep the public updated.

She explained: “I do not want to go back to restrictions”.

However, she described the current situation as “fragile” and said: “we can’t ignore the current surge in cases”.

Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon not considering circuit breaker as cases soar above 6,000

She urged the public to continue to comply with the current Covid regulations, and said: “For the moment though, I do need to stress the vital importance of everyone playing their part in limiting the spread of the virus.

“The more we all do this, the more chance we have of avoiding the need for the re-imposition of any formal restrictions”.

Today, 6,835 new cases were reported, a record daily high for positive tests in Scotland.

Four people have died after testing positive with the virus.

