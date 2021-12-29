The First Minister told Parliament that 15,849 positive cases were reported yesterday – which made up 28.9% of all tests carried out.

However she noted that this positivity rate may be significantly higher than usual, due to “people being more selective about when to go for a test over the Christmas period”.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said that 679 people are currently in hospital, which is 80 more than yesterday, while 36 people are in intensive care, which is one fewer than the day before.

Ms Sturgeon announced a further three deaths, which brings the death toll under this daily measure to 9,836.

She noted that the Omicron variant now accounts for around 80% of all cases, and said: “Over the past week, the number of Covid cases overall has increased by 47%”.

A message from the Editor:

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed parliament today via video link, and discussed the rapidly rising numbers of Covid cases. PIC: Fraser Bremner.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.