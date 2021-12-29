The First Minister told Parliament that 15,849 positive cases were reported yesterday – which made up 28.9% of all tests carried out.
However she noted that this positivity rate may be significantly higher than usual, due to “people being more selective about when to go for a test over the Christmas period”.
She said that 679 people are currently in hospital, which is 80 more than yesterday, while 36 people are in intensive care, which is one fewer than the day before.
Ms Sturgeon announced a further three deaths, which brings the death toll under this daily measure to 9,836.
She noted that the Omicron variant now accounts for around 80% of all cases, and said: “Over the past week, the number of Covid cases overall has increased by 47%”.