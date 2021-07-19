Covid Scotland: Mountain Bothies will stay closed despite level zero restrictions

Bothies, publicly open buildings in the countryside and Highlands, provide shelter and respite for weary hillwalkers during bad weather or terrible conditions.

Bothies in England are to open as of today, but the Mountain Bothy Association (MBA) has issued a statement saying that the slight differences in restrictions between the UK’s countries will mean that bothies in Scotland and Wales will be shut for the time being, according to the BBC.

The MBA said in a statement: "Following the lifting of statutory restrictions and with the agreement of bothy owners, the bothies that we maintain in England will reopen for responsible use from 19 July.

Ben Alder bothy at loch Ericht is one of many that will remain closed.

"In Scotland and Wales some statutory restrictions remain in effect - in particular limitations on the number of people from different households who can meet in an indoor space. Bothies will continue to be unavailable for public use."

