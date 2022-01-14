Covid Scotland: More than 10,000 have now died after positive coronavirus test

Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,910 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,038.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Thursday, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.

The vaccination and booster programme is ongoing.

Authorities said that, while improving, there continue to be large volumes of tests being processed by laboratories which has had an impact on turnaround times, "resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported", and that Public Health Scotland is continuing to monitor the situation.

There were 1,544 people were in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 16 on the previous day, with 50 in intensive care, down eight.

So far, 4,396,802 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,060,859 have received their second dose, and 3,171,289 have received a third dose or booster.