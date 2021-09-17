Pauline Howie has refused to call the current situation a crisis, but said that SAS is at the “highest level of escalation, the highest we've been throughout the pandemic.”

During an interview on BBC radio’s Good Morning Scotland today, Ms Howie said that there could soon be soldiers driving ambulances to help alleviate the current strain put on the emergency services.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after reports of one man in Glasgow who died after waiting 40 hours for an ambulance to arrive.

Pauline Howie said that the pressure on the ambulance service is worse now than at any other time during the pandemic.

The Scottish Government has already requested the help of the army, and Ms Howie said that the details wold soon be made clear.

She said: “Based on what's been happening in English ambulance services we understand that there are emergency drivers and other logistics services that might be available for us.

"They'll be supporting our ambulance clinicians in terms of the paramedics and technicians continuing to do the fantastic work that they do day in day out."

Pressed on whether there would be soldiers driving existing ambulances or the army’s Green Goddess emergency vehicles, she said: "I would expect the former, and we'll be working out the details of that in the coming days."

She was also questioned on whether adding more drivers would alleviate the problems after it was revealed that much of the delays come from ambulance waiting hours to drop off.

"The issue is across the whole system, there are significant challenges in social care, primary care, in hospitals as well as within the ambulance service.

"That's why we're working with health boards and Scottish Government around the whole system and how we can increase capacity and flow across the whole system."

Ms Howie refused to be drawn on whether the situation cold be called a ‘crisis’, when asked by the interviewer.

She said: "We're currently at our highest level of escalation, the highest we've been throughout the pandemic, and that reflects how much pressure the whole system, including the Scottish Ambulance Service is currently under.”

She added: "It's unprecedented, and we're taking extraordinary measures as you would expect at our highest level of escalation"

Ms Howie was also asked abut the problem presented to the health service by the coming winter , which she admitted could be an issue.

She said: “It's going to be extremely challenging, there's no doubt about it. That's why we're looking at a whole range of measures to see what else we can possibly do ahead of winter to put in place capacity not just in the ambulance service, but across the whole of the health and care system.”

The news comes as it is revealed that many ambulance drivers in Glasgow are facing waits of up to three-and-a-half hours outside the A&E department for patients to be offloaded.

One driver told the Scotsman: "Among ambulance staff everybody’s demoralised at the moment as we hear that ambulances can’t cope with demand.

“But ambulances can cope with demand, it’s the hospitals which can’t take the patients.”