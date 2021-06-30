The new easing of restrictions came into force on Wednesday morning, when the first flights from Scotland are due to take off from Edinburgh Airport.

Passengers travelling to Malta Madeira and the Balearic Islands can now visit these countries without having to quarantine, and are only required to take a Covid test on the second day of their return to the UK.

It is expected passengers are due to fly from Edinburgh Airport to Ibiza and Majorca within hours of restrictions easing, with more airlines opening routes on the weekend at other airports across Scotland.

The countries added to the green travel list on 30 June are: Malta, Madeira and the Balearic islands; the Caribbean nations of Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada; and the UK overseas territories of Anguilla and Montserrat, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Pitcairn, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Current green list countries are: Australia, New Zealand, Brunei Darussalam, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

The new easing of travel restrictions come as schools in Scotland break-up for the summer holidays.

On Tuesday, Portugal and Malta introduced strict measures for passengers arriving in the country who are not fully vaccinated.

The Portuguese government imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement on all UK arrivals who are not fully vaccinated, putting holidaymakers in the same risk category as travellers from South Africa, Brazil, India and Nepal.

However, the rule does not apply when travelling from the UK to Madeira.

Malta will be added to the UK’s green list on Wednesday (30 June), but the central Mediterranean country announced that from that day it will only permit UK visitors who are fully vaccinated.

Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter the country if they are accompanied by parents or guardians who have had both vaccine doses, while those aged between five and 11 will have to show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

