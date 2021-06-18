LiveCovid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to give coronavirus briefing with Jason Leitch today | Move to Level 0 restrictions likely to be delayed | What is Level 0 | Scottish airports back quarantine legal action

Follow here for all Friday’s updates on coronavirus across Scotland.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:14 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The First Minister will be speaking on Friday afternoon with the latest data on coronavirus in the country.

She will be providing her update from St Andrews House in Edinburgh at 12.15pm.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Covid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to give coronavirus briefing with Jason Leitch today | Move to Level 0 restrictions likely to be delayed | What is Level 0 | Scottish airports back quarantine legal action

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Coronavirus in Scotland: Follow here for all Friday’s updates.

Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 10:27

Friday, 18 June, 2021, 10:27

Drop-in vaccine centres Scotland: who is eligible to attend Covid jab clinics - and how do I find one near me?

Drop-in jab centres are available in different health boards across the country, including in Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Lothians.

READ MORE HERE

Friday, 18 June, 2021, 10:19

Friday, 18 June, 2021, 10:19

Claims better supplies of PPE could have saved lives of Covid health workers ‘not the case’, Nicola Sturgeon says

The Scottish Government does not take responsibility for the Covid-related deaths of any healthcare workers due to a shortage of PPE in the early stages of the pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

READ MORE HERE

Friday, 18 June, 2021, 10:16

Home
Page 1 of 1
First MinisterJason LeitchNicola Sturgeon
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.