Follow along here for all of the updates throughout the day.
Covid Scotland LIVE: Follow along here for all of Tuesday's updates as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to address parliament on restrictions as stricter travel rules come into force today
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 June, 2021, 09:44
- All travellers returning from Portugal will have to isolate for 10 days
- Calls to speed up vaccination programme in Scotland as all over 25’s in England and Wales are invited to apply for their vaccines
Scottish Government backtracks over claim Euros testing could cause Covid spread
The Scottish Government has rowed back o claims that Covid testing of football fans at the European Championships in Glasgow could create a risk of virus spread.
Faced with mounting calls for testing ahead of the events, the Scottish Government said on Sunday that this measure is “not feasible”, and that queues for testing “could, counter-productively, present a possible Covid risk”.
But an expert said on Monday the risk of transmission associated with testing centres would be “extremely low”.
In response, the Scottish Government has repeated its original statement, but removed the comment about testing creating a possible Covid risk.
As covid cases in Scotland rise, what time will Nicola Sturgeon give her covid briefing on Tuesday? How can you watch? And what can we expect?
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus update today:
Edinburgh MSP calls for walk-in Covid vaccination centres in Capital as case rate doubles
Edinburgh Western Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for door-to-door testing and walk-in vaccination centres in Edinburgh as the Covid case rate doubles in the Capital.
Nicola Sturgeon to address parliament shortly after 2pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood on Tuesday at around 2.20pm on the coronavirus situation in Scotland.
It is expected that she will reference the six month milestone since the first vaccines were administers in Scotland as well as the new rules which came into force at 4am today requiring travellers from Scotland to quarantine for 10 days when they arrive home.
Scotland's Covid vaccine programme, six months on
Six months ago today the first Covid-19 vaccines were given in Scotland, to huge excitement that they marked the beginning of the end of this brutal pandemic.
The vaccines have directly enabled the recent easing of restrictions, and will hopefully continue to do so, but they came much slower than many initially hoped.
'Urgent measures' needed to stop school virus spread as under-15 case numbers match second wave peak
Governments need to stop maintaining the “false narrative” that children do not transmit Covid and take urgent mitigation measures in schools, a senior epidemiologist has warned, as Scottish Government data revealed cases in under-15’s are at the same level as they were at the peak of the second wave.
Calls have been made to speed up Scotland’s Covid vaccine rollout as bookings opened for all over 25s in England and all adults in Wales.
Everyone aged over 25 in England will be able to book a vaccine from Tuesday, UK health secretary Matt Hancock has said.
Meanwhile Wales has announced it will complete vaccination six weeks ahead of schedule, with all over 18s to be given an appointment by next Monday.
