The UK Health Security Agency said: “38 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across Scotland.

“The total number of confirmed COVID-19 Omicron cases in Scotland is 159.”

An additional 1239 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK as a whole.

This takes the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK, as of Sunday afternoon, to 3137.

Overall, there were 4,002 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland.

A total of 522 people are in hospital with recently confirmed covid-19.

Where are the Scottish Omicron cases?

Here is the latest breakdown of the spread of Omicron variant cases in Scotland.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) reports the number of new coronavirus cases each day, as well as the local health authority in which the case was confirmed.

However, as of this week PHS has stopped giving a detailed reporting breakdown on weekend days.

The most recent location data for Scottish Omicron cases was published on Friday.

As of Friday, there were 49 Omicron cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 30 in Lanarkshire, 13 in Forth Valley, 9 in Highland, 4 in Grampian, 2 in Lothian, 1 in Ayrshire and Arran, 1 in Fife and 1 in Tayside.

What has the government said about the spread of Omicron in Scotland?

All options are on the table for tackling the rise of the Omicron variant, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery John Swinney said.

Speaking on the BBC’s The Sunday Show, Mr Swinney said: “Fundamentally we face a very serious threat because Omicron is frankly galloping its way in Scotland and circulating round our communities.

“The challenge for us is that obviously nobody would thank us if we planned on the best case scenario and it turned out to be the worst case scenario that prevails.”

However Mr Swinney refused to be drawn on measures such as closing down hotels, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Additional reporting by PA

