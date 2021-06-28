Covid Scotland: How many cases in my area? Here are the 10 Scottish areas with the highest Covid rates between June 18 and June 24 including East Lothian, Dundee and Midlothian
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 10 areas in Scotland that recorded the most cases of Covid-19 between June 18 and June 24.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:30 pm
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
East Lothian has seen a jump in case figures and overtaken Dundee as the worst hit area in Scotland
Last week it was number five on the list with 208.2 cases per 100,000, this week it is number one with 594.8 cases per 100,000.
Here are the 10 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between June 18 and June 24.
