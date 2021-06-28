Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

East Lothian has seen a jump in case figures and overtaken Dundee as the worst hit area in Scotland

Last week it was number five on the list with 208.2 cases per 100,000, this week it is number one with 594.8 cases per 100,000.

Here are the 10 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between June 18 and June 24.

1. East Lothian East Lothian recorded a rate of 594.8 cases per 100,000 people. This was 637 cases in total.

2. Dundee City Dundee City recorded 874 new cases over the last seven days, this was a rate of 585.3 cases per 100,000 people.

3. Midlothian Midlothian recorded 480 cases last week, which was a rate of 519.1 per 100,000 population.

4. City of Edinburgh City of Edinburgh recorded 502.0 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. This was a total of 2,635 new cases.