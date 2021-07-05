Ward 15 at University Hospital Hairmyres, East Kilbride has been closed to new admissions and transfers after an outbreak of covid-19 cases put the hospital on high alert on Monday, 5 July.

Margaret Meek, director of hospital services, said the situation continues to be monitored “very closely” and strict control measures have also been put in place to reduce the risk of infection.

She said: “We have identified Covid-19 cases in Ward 15 at University Hospital Hairmyres.

“The ward is currently closed to new admissions and transfers and strict control measures are in place to reduce the risk of infection and the situation continues to be monitored very closely.

“The safety of our patients and staff is of paramount importance and we would like to reassure everyone that we are taking all necessary action to ensure safe and effective patient care at this time.

“I would strongly encourage visitors to get a Covid test before coming to hospital to help keep them and their loved ones safe.”

The news comes as 2,372 new cases of coronavirus had been recorded in Scotland overnight with 279 of those being detected in Lanarkshire.

New covid-19 cases in Scotland have continued to fall – but the numbers of people in hospital and intensive care have risen.

As of Monday, a total of 338 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 22 in 24 hours, with 30 patients in intensive care, up five.

