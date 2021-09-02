Covid Scotland: Highest number of daily deaths recorded since July in last 24 hours

Scotland has recorded its highest daily death figure since July today as 17 additional deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:57 pm
On July 22, 2021, 22 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period. Today’s figure is the highest Scotland has seen since then.

In addition to the increase in deaths, 6,400 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported, which was 11.1 per cent of all tests carried out over the 24 hour period.

The 17 additional deaths recorded today brings the total death toll in Scotland to 8,144 since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday 624 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 55 people were in intensive care.

To date, 4,111,513 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 3,699,250 have received their second dose.

