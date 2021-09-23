The latest figures released by the Scottish Government reveal that 4,024 positive cases were reported today. The test positivity rate recorded was 8.0 per cent, up from 7.8 per cent yesterday.

The additional deaths recorded today takes the total number of people who have died in Scotland due to coronavirus to 8,464.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure reported today is the highest since February 24, when 47 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period.

The number of deaths recorded yesterday was also a recent high, with 31 deaths reported, the highest since March 3.

Yesterday 1,057 people were in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus and 86 people were in intensive care.

To date, 4,166,056 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,818,428 have received their second dose.

In the last 24 hours Scotland has recorded 37 deaths related to coronavirus which is the highest daily figure reported since February 24.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.