The latest figures released by the Scottish Government reveal that 4,024 positive cases were reported today. The test positivity rate recorded was 8.0 per cent, up from 7.8 per cent yesterday.
The additional deaths recorded today takes the total number of people who have died in Scotland due to coronavirus to 8,464.
The figure reported today is the highest since February 24, when 47 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period.
The number of deaths recorded yesterday was also a recent high, with 31 deaths reported, the highest since March 3.
Yesterday 1,057 people were in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus and 86 people were in intensive care.
To date, 4,166,056 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,818,428 have received their second dose.