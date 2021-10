This information follows a report from MPs stating that “serious errors and delays at the hands of the Government and even scientific advisers cost lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

This list includes the 14 council areas which have recorded more than 300 deaths related to coronavirus since the start pandemic.

It is the latest data available from the National Records of Scotland and covers coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic up to October 3, 2021.

1. City of Glagsow The City of Glasgow has recorded 1,704 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. This is the highest of any council area in Scotland.

2. North Lanarkshire North Lanarkshire is second on the list having recorded 944 deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus in the 28 days previously.

3. South Lanarkshire South Lanarkshire has recorded 897 deaths related to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

4. City of Edinburgh The City of Edinburgh has recorded a total of 891 coronavirus related deaths.