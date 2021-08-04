Covid Scotland: Here are the 12 areas with the highest Covid rates in Scotland this week including the Lothians
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government, the Lothians are in the top 12 regions to have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases this week.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 9:35 am
Data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 17 and July 23.
Page 1 of 3