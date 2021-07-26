Here are the 12 areas with the highest Covid rates in Scotland this week including Midlothian, Glasgow and North Lanarkshire.

According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government, Midlothian has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases this week, closely followed by North Lanarkshire.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:46 pm

Data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

East Lothian has joined Midlothian in the top three having seen a small surge in cases over the last seven days.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 17 and July 23.

1. Midlothian

Midlothian is the worst hit area in Scotland this week having recorded 245 new cases between July 17 and July 23. This was a rate of 263.0 cases per 100,000 people.

2. North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire recorded 257.4 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people last week. That was 878 cases in total.

3. East Lothian

East Lothian is at number three on the list having recorded a rate of 244.7 cases per 100,000 people in the last week. This was 264 cases in total.

4. Glasgow City

Over the last week in Glasgow City there were 236.6 positive cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. In total, 1,504 positive cases were recorded in this area.

