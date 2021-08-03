Here are the 12 areas with the highest Covid rates in Scotland this week including Midlothian, Glasgow and North Lanarkshire.

According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government, Inverclyde has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases this week, closely followed by West Dunbartonshire.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:30 pm

Data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 17 and July 23.

1. Inverclyde

Inverclyde is next having recorded 173 cases between July 24 and July 30. This was a rate of 224.5 cases per 100,000 people.

2. West Dunbartonshire

West Dunbartonshire recorded 191 positive cases in the last seven days, this was a rate of 216.2 cases per 100,000 people.

3. North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire recorded 194.1 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people last week. That was 662 cases in total.

4. South Lanarkshire

The total number of cases recorded in this region between 24 July and 30 July was 666. It means the seven day rate per 100,000 of the population is 207.6.

