The data breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to hold a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday at 12.15pm where she will address the rising case numbers and the Delta Variant.
Speaking on Good Morning Scotland this morning Professor Leitch said: “Delta is really hard. You can see it around the world causing problems, so we are concerned.
"A big percentage [of people testing positive] are under 40 so that means the harm is not as significant.
"But people are still harmed by this virus.”
Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between August 14 and August 20.