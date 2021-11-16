The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It comes following the announcement from Nicola Sturgeon that the vaccine passport scheme is likely to be extended three weeks before Christmas.

Here are the 10 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between November 7 and November 13.

1. Clackmannanshire Clackmannanshire recorded 320 cases of Covid-19 between November 7 and 13.This was a rate of 623.9 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Orkney Islands The Orkney Islands are next on the list with a rate of 575.9 cases per 100,000 people. This was 129 cases in total.

3. Moray Moray recorded 534 cases of Covid-19 last week which was a rate of 557.9 cases per 100,000 people.

4. Falkirk Falkirk recorded 879 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 547.5 cases per 100,000 people.