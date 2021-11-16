The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
Here are the 10 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between November 7 and November 13.
1. Clackmannanshire
Clackmannanshire recorded 320 cases of Covid-19 between November 7 and 13.This was a rate of 623.9 cases per 100,000 people.
2. Orkney Islands
The Orkney Islands are next on the list with a rate of 575.9 cases per 100,000 people. This was 129 cases in total.
3. Moray
Moray recorded 534 cases of Covid-19 last week which was a rate of 557.9 cases per 100,000 people.
4. Falkirk
Falkirk recorded 879 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 547.5 cases per 100,000 people.
