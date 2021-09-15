Opposition MSPs said the “reckless” comments from the Health Secretary could put lives at risk.

Conservative public health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It is astonishing to hear the SNP’s Health Secretary try to discourage people from calling for an ambulance.

“This sort of reckless messaging could put lives at risk. When people suffer conditions like heart attacks or strokes, they might think twice about calling an ambulance, which could lead to unnecessary deaths.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Humza Yousaf is proving a reckless Health Secretary. Encouraging people not to seek treatment is a huge gamble.”

Meanwhile, Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie hit out, saying: “Ambulance services are in crisis due to the SNP’s failure to support frontline workers and paramedics."

While he pledged any additional cash that could be found would be spent trying to ease the pressure on the health service, the Health Secretary conceded it “will be a challenging autumn and winter”.

In light of that, he said people should consider whether it is “absolutely critical” for them to call for an ambulance.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has resulted in rising numbers of patients in hospital with the virus – with the total now more than 1,000 again.

This in turn is putting pressure on other parts of the health service.

The news emerged last week that the average wait for an ambulance had reached six hours, while the number of patients who spend more than the target time four hours in accident and emergency has hit record highs.

Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio Scotland: “We are in for an extraordinarily difficult winter.

“Looking at the data the last time we had 1,000 patients in hospital with Covid was December 2020, our A&E presentations now, when we have the same number of Covid patients, is 40% higher.”

The Health Secretary told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I can’t get away from the fact that we are in an extremely challenging winter and that is why we’re investing as much as we possibly can.”

And he pledged: “Whatever money I can find, additional resources I can find to help the NHS, I can promise you that will all be spent to tackle what will be a challenging autumn and winter.”

The Scottish Government has already outlined a £1 billion NHS recovery plan and Mr Yousaf also stressed the ambulance service was being given an “extra £20 million injection” to help boost the staff numbers

“We are beginning to see more and more ambulance staff recruited,” he said.

“That recruitment is happening now, so we are helping to staff up the ambulance service.”

When asked directly if people should “think twice” before calling for ambulance, Mr Yousaf said: “Yes is the short answer to that.”

Mr Yousaf has said people who were “picking up the phone to call 999 to call an ambulance” should consider if this is “absolutely critical” – although he stressed if it was they should “of course make that call and the ambulance service will get to you as quickly as they possibly can”.

