Covid Scotland: Eight coronavirus deaths and 1,525 new cases

Scotland has recorded eight Covid-linked deaths and 1,525 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 3:08 pm
It means the death toll under the daily measure is now 8,021.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.2%, up from 5% the previous day.

A total of 356 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, no change 24 hours, with 42 patients in intensive care, also no change.

The latest Covid figures have been shared by the Scottish Government.

So far, 4,039,226 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,393,900 received their second dose.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate has risen by 51 in the last week.

The weekly National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 10,421 people have died since the start of the pandemic from confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The NRS figures differ from those announced daily by the Scottish Government.

