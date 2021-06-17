Covid Scotland: Daily coronavirus cases have hit highest number since late January

The latest data released by the Scottish Government has shown that Scotland has recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day since late January.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:38 pm
In the last 24 hours, 1,317 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, while four deaths were recorded.

The daily case number is the highest since January 17 – when 1,330 were recorded – during the lockdown amid the second wave of the virus.

The four additional deaths under this measurement, of people who had first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, brings the total death toll in Scotland to 7,688.

The test positivity rate was 4.6 per cent, up from 3.4 per cent the previous day.

There were 140 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 133 on Tuesday.

Twelve people were in intensive care, down from 15 the previous day.

A total of 3,571,726 people have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,516,066 have had their second.

