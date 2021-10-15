The death toll under this daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - now stands at 8,907.

The daily test positivity rate is 8.2%, up from 7.0% the previous day.

A total of 851 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Thursday, down 57 in 24 hours, with 45 patients in intensive care, down five.

Covid Scotland: Country records 32 coronavirus-linked deaths in 24 hours

So far, 4,278,937 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,873,790 have had a second.

The publication of the most recent figures comes after a warning on Thursday from a public health expert over fears the Cop26 summit in Glasgow will lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections in central Scotland.

Professor Linda Bauld said mass events like the international climate conference are still "risky" despite declining rates of Covid-19.

