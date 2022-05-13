Covid Scotland: Coronavirus levels drop to pre-Christmas levels

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that around 158,200 people in private households had Covid-19 in the week ending May 7.

This equates to about one in 35 people, which is down from 1 in 30 the previous week, and is now the seventh consecutive weekly drop.

Covid-19 infections north of the border have now reached their lowest level since the week ending December 23, when 135,400 people, or one in 40 individuals, were estimated to have the virus.

Infections in all four of the UK nations are now at their lowest level since before Christmas 2021.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey at ONS, said: "It is encouraging to see infections continuing to decrease across the UK, with rates now at their lowest since mid-December.

"In England, while infections are around a third of the level seen a month ago, rates do remain high overall.

"I want to thank all of our participants for their continued dedication to this vital piece of surveillance."

Covid levels are continuing to drop.

Across the UK, 1.5 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to May 7, down from 2.0 million the previous week.