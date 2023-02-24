The proportion of people in Scotland testing positive for Covid-19 rose last week, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows an estimated 114,800 people in private households in Scotland had the virus in the week ending February 14.

This equates to 2.18% of the population, or around one in 45 people, up from around one in 55 the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance dissemination, said: “Infections have continued to increase across most of the UK, with Northern Ireland the exception with an uncertain trend in the most recent week.

The proportion of people in Scotland testing positive for Covid-19 rose last week, according to the latest figures.

“Across age groups in England the picture is mixed.

“We’ve seen decreases in school children, though this data comes too early to see the impact of half-term, yet growth in all adults over the age of 25.”