Covid Scotland: Coronavirus deaths nearly double in a week as new cases reach record high

The figures have risen to double figures.

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

It comes as Scotland recorded its highest ever daily increase in new cases of covid-19.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 2,969 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

The daily test positivity rate was 7.3%, down from 9.1% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.

There were 171 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed covid-19 - down one in 24 hours - and 18 people in intensive care, no change.

So far 3,681,620 people have received the first dose of a covid-19 vaccination and 2,617,450 have received their second dose.

There were 13 fatalities which mentioned covid-19 on the death certificate in the week to June 14-20, an increase of six on the previous week.

Of the deaths, three people were under 65, two were 65-74, and eight were over 75.

There were four deaths in Glasgow, two deaths in Perth and Kinross and one death in each of Dundee City, Falkirk, Highland, Midlothian, South Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.