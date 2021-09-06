Covid Scotland: Coronavirus cases jump by more than 7,000 in 24 hours

No new deaths have been recorded in Monday’s data, although registrar’s offices are usually closed at weekends.

A total of 52,193 tests were carried out, of which 14.5 per cent were positive, up 0.3 per cent on the previous day.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 771 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 52 on the previous day, with 71 in intensive care, up 10.

A total of 4,126,263 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,736,762 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.