Clubbers in Scotland react to nightclubs reopening (Photo: Getty Images/ Xixinxing).

As the clock struck just past midnight on Tuesday night – meaning the end to social distancing in Scotland – chants and screams were heard across cities in the country as nightclubs opened their doors.

Confetti filled the street outside The Buff Club in Glasgow as the clubbing hour came, with the venue posting “Welcome Back” with a love heart emoji on their Facebook story at midnight.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Eadie, a 22-year-old clubber outside the Glasgow venue said he was happy to be back in the nightclub scene.

He said: “It felt quite unreal being allowed back into clubs.”

However, the 22-year-old added that it left a lot of people, including himself, with anxiety.

He said: “The thought of being in a heavily packed area with little restrictions felt like being thrown in the deep end.”

On Friday afternoon last week, the Scottish Government eventually announced that coverings can be removed for dancing in a club and that there will be no requirement to wear one while eating or drinking– if a clubber is seated or standing.

Face coverings are required when customers enter and exit the club, however, go to the toilet or walk to the bar.

At Glasgow’s Polo Lounge, an LGBTQ inclusive club, Luke Dunsmuir, 19, from Strathbungo, told PA news agency: "I've been nightclubbing since I was 15."

"Oot and aboot."

He said his next few weeks would be "busy busy".

"Out every night, just you wait, you'll be seeing my face everywhere," he added.

George Bowie, GBX radio presenter said: “Big shout to everyone in the nightclub industry, no matter what you do, buzzing for you to be back where you belong.

"And like most of Scotland if you're going out clubbing tonight after midnight enjoy yourself, you've earned it”

Nightclubs were among the last venues to reopen in Scotland, long after bars were allowed to welcome back customers.

Following initial confusion last week, the Scottish Government clarified that masks would not have to be worn when dancing or drinking.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.