The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It follows calls for the Scottish Government to reduce the 10 day isolation period to ease the pressure on the economy and businesses struggling with staff shortages.

PBS did not publish official statistics over the festive period between December 24 and December 28.

Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between December 15 and December 21.

1. West Lothian West Lothian recorded 2,224 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This was 1,209.9 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Renfrewshire Renfrewshire recorded 2,004 cases of coronavirus between December 15 and 21. This is a rate of 1,117.1 cases per 100,000 people.

3. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire recorded 986 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This was a rate of 1,116.1 cases per 100,000 people.

4. City of Edinburgh The City of Edinburgh is next on the list having recorded a total of 5,809 cases in the last seven days. This was 1,101.0 cases per 100,000 people.