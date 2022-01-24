Covid Scotland: 6,934 new cases reported in last 24 hours, as Omicron restrictions ease today

Scotland has recorded 6,934 new coronavirus cases but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures on Monday.

By Lucinda Cameron
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:25 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:26 pm

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, is at 10,198.

Public Health Scotland noted the cumulative death total is one fewer than that reported on Sunday and they are investigating if this is a "denotification".

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

There were 1,435 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, six down on the day before, with 38 in intensive care, down three.

Read More

Read More
Covid: Testing to be axed for international passengers arriving in England, conf...

In addition, 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital on Sunday had been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

Officials said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde did not submit data in time for the update on Monday and figures from Friday have been carried forward for this board.

The new infections announced by the Scottish Government on January 24 include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) positive test.

6,934 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Scotland.

Of the new cases, 2,213 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 84 people through a PCR test following an LFD test and 4,637 through only an LFD test.

So far, 4,406,439 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,108,252 have received their second dose, and 3,258,073 have received a third dose or booster.

Several restrictions that were put in place in response to the surge in Omicron cases are being eased today.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotlandOmicronPublic Health ScotlandOfficialsCovid-19