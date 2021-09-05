Covid Scotland: 6,368 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country as over 700 people in hospital

6,368 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours in Scotland.

719 people are in hospital with the virus and 61 people are in intensive care.

There have been no new reported deaths, but Register Offices are generally closed at the weekends, so this number may not be accurate.

4,121,962 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,726,769 have received their second dose.

