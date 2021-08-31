In total 45,512 new tests were carried out and of these, 14.9 per cent were positive.

It is possible that the figure is artificially high as the data includes a larger proportion of specimens that were processed more than 48 hours ago.

Seven additional deaths were recorded today which brings the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 8,118.

Yesterday, 585 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 54 people were in intensive care.

To date 4,106,408 have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination, while 3,680,761 have received their second dose.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland.