Covid Scotland: 3,893 new cases of coronavirus

There were 3,893 new cases of COVID-19 reported, down from 7,113 yesterday.
Among the 29,281 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, 14.1% of these were positive.
Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus
There were 551 people in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19, 52 of which were in intensive care.
Pop-up covid vaccination centres are helping to get more people vaccinated.
4,103,687 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,668,041 have received their second dose.
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.