The figures published by the Scottish Government on Saturday show 57,907 new tests for Covid-19 reported results and 25.1 per cent were positive, up from 21.7 per cent on Friday.

The newly recorded deaths take the toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, to 9,931.

This is the highest daily death figure since December 2, when 27 deaths were recorded.

The figures include a note advising of delays between tests and results, adding Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.

There were 1,362 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 39 in 24 hours, and 48 were in intensive care, the same as the day before.

A total of 4,390,076 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,041,550 have had a second dose, and 3,082,231 have received a third dose or booster.

Covid Scotland: 26 more deaths recorded and 12,602 new cases in last 24 hours

