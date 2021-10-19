A total of 21,032 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, and of those that reported results, 2,459 came back positive.

That is a test positivity rate of 12.4 per cent.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the addition of the 24 deaths reported today under this daily measure – of people who tested positive for coronavirus in the 28 days before their death – Scotland has recorded a total of 8,954 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, a total of 869 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 46 people were in intensive care.

Scottish government figures also show that as of yesterday, 17 of the patients in the ICU had been there for more than 28 days.

To date, 4,291,650 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 3,881,744 have received their second dose.

Covid Scotland: 24 more deaths as another 2,459 new cases are reported over last 24 hours.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.