Covid Scotland: 2,069 new cases of coronavirus overnight

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,535.
The daily test positivity rate is 9.5%, up from 8.9% the previous day.
A total of 1,023 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 19, with 76 patients in intensive care, down two.
Scotland continues to see more new cases each day.
So far, 4,181,617 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,829,881 have received their second dose.
