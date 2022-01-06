The total 11,360 new cases of Covid showed a positivity rate of 23.1%.

Sadly, there were 18 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive with the virus.

As of yesterday, 43 people were in intensive care and 1,267 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid.

18 new deaths and 11,360 cases of Covid have been reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to latest Scottish Government figures (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

In the vaccination programme, 4,387,192 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 4,033,635 have received their second dose, and 3,041,961 have received a third dose or booster.

The news comes as Scotland has recorded 1,010,660 cases of covid (as of Thursday) since the pandemic began.

Humza Yousaf said: “We have all been affected by the covid crisis in some way or another and my thoughts remain with everyone who has lost a loved one.

“The immense pressure the virus has also put on our NHS cannot be understated and I’d like thank every single person across our health and social care sectors who have worked so hard to look after us.

“As we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic, all of us can play a part in helping to keep everyone safe by getting vaccinated. I would urge anyone who is eligible to get their vaccines and boosters as soon as possible, it really could save your life.”

Professor Sir Gregor Smith said: “As we reach the milestone of one million COVID-19 case in Scotland I’d like to take the opportunity thank the incredible health and care professionals across Scotland who have been at the forefront of the response to this pandemic.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said large volumes of tests and the holiday weekend have impacted turnaround times, resulting in delays in results being received and reported.

It is understood Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation as they also noted that the issue with the vaccination data reported yesterday has now been resolved and figures presented today are up to date.

