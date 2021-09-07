Covid Scotland: 16 new deaths related to coronavirus

The data published by the Scottish Government indicates the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,181.

The test positivity rate was 13.% down from 14.5% the previous day.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 771 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 34 on the previous day, with 77 in intensive care, up six.

The vaccination programme continues.

A total of 4,128,998 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,742,826 have received their second dose.