Figures published by the Scottish Government indicate this takes the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,099.

The daily test positivity rate is 11.5%, up from 11% the previous day.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 426 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 35 on the previous day, with 47 patients in intensive care, up three.

Scotland has recorded the deaths of 14 coronavirus patients as well as 4,925 cases.

So far, 4,092,295 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,617,687 have had their second.

On Wednesday, Scotland recorded 5,021 coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours – the highest ever figure for a single day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to follow health advice and take precautions.

She posted on Twitter: “Vaccines still protecting against serious illness, but we all need to take care and act in a way that minimises risk of getting/spreading the virus.

“Please follow health advice and take these sensible precautions to keep yourself and others safe: get vaccinated. wear face coverings, wash hands and surfaces, keep a safe distance from others, stay outdoors as much as poss, ventilate indoor spaces.”

Ms Sturgeon told a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Tuesday that she could not rule out imposing new restrictions in future as cases rise, but she told the PA news agency on Wednesday: “I don’t want to go back to anything like a full lockdown.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.