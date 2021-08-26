Figures published by the Scottish Government indicate this takes the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,099.
The daily test positivity rate is 11.5%, up from 11% the previous day.
A total of 426 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 35 on the previous day, with 47 patients in intensive care, up three.
So far, 4,092,295 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,617,687 have had their second.
On Wednesday, Scotland recorded 5,021 coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours – the highest ever figure for a single day.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to follow health advice and take precautions.
She posted on Twitter: “Vaccines still protecting against serious illness, but we all need to take care and act in a way that minimises risk of getting/spreading the virus.
“Please follow health advice and take these sensible precautions to keep yourself and others safe: get vaccinated. wear face coverings, wash hands and surfaces, keep a safe distance from others, stay outdoors as much as poss, ventilate indoor spaces.”
Ms Sturgeon told a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Tuesday that she could not rule out imposing new restrictions in future as cases rise, but she told the PA news agency on Wednesday: “I don’t want to go back to anything like a full lockdown.”